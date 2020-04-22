SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover men's tennis player Brann Reid

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do a focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Newton-Conover men’s tennis player Brann Reid.

Reid has had an illustrious career with the Red Devils’ tennis team as he has won three-straight 2A singles state titles. He was looking for his fourth consecutive singles title before the stoppage of play.

Reid accumulated a 74-0 singles record while also earning a 27-3 doubles record (101-3 career record). Of his 74 singles wins, Reid collected 38 during the regular season, 12 in the South Fork 2A Conference, 12 in regionals and 12 in states.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I am going to UNC Asheville in the fall and plan to study pre-medicine. Also, I will be playing on the tennis team while I am there.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a part of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I have won three high school individuals singles titles and I have achieved the rank of 3 in my graduating class.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- Roger Federer is my role model by the way he carries himself. He is always trying to create a positive image for the people that look up to him and surround him.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory of playing tennis is the bus rides to away matches because everyone would be getting pumped up for the match or just enjoying being around each other.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- The biggest thing that I would tell the underclassmen is that you need to work hard at your respective sport but also manage to keep it fun.