SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover guard/forward Jahlea Peters

Typically, the O-N-E’s ‘Senior Focus’ series has been focused on spring athletes.

However, given that the basketball season has just recently ended, we will continue our series focusing on Newton-Conover basketball player Jahlea Peters.

Peters - a 5’8” guard/forward for the Lady Red Devils’ varsity basketball team - was named a 2A state champion, along with her teammates last week.

During the 2019-20 season, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The Lady Red Devils finished at 29-2 overall and 14-0 in conference play. It was crowned regular season and conference tournament champs this season.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to further my career with basketball in college and attend Pfeiffer University where I would major in Criminal Justice.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I was apart of the culture club and Spanish club at my school. I would have been apart of more if Covid-19 didn’t take over.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am not a member of any church or community groups. I hadn’t really had the chance to do things the way I wanted to.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Dicks Sporting Goods all-tournament 2018-2019 season. All-conference 2018-2019 season. 3rd team player 2018-2019 season. All-Catawba County player 2019-2020 season.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mother. The reason I say this is because she is the strongest and smartest person that I know. She knows mostly anything about everything and is able to overcome any obstacle put in her path all on her own. I aspire to be that strong one day, and I will be.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- There would be too many memories to choose from. Every time we all laughed together is my fondest memory, and the fact that when we told each other that we could do something and we got it done. There is no team out there like mine, we are real sisters who truly want the best for each other.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- The words I would leave behind for the underclassmen would be to just have fun; things are going to get stressful at times, but it always gets better in the end. You just have to keep your head up and go with the flow.