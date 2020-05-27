SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Newton-Conover goalkeeper Jon Joplin

Typically the O-N-E’s ‘Senior Focus’ series has been focused on spring athletes.

However, we are taking a look back into the fall sports season of the 2019-20 school year.

If you would like your student-athlete featured in our series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

The athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Newton-Conover soccer player Jon Joplin.

Joplin - a 6’3”, 170-pound goalkeeper for the Red Devils’ varsity soccer team - finished his career in-goal with over 90 career victories (93-9-4) in four years.

During his senior campaign, Joplin earned South Fork 2A Conference Defensive Player of the Year and aided his club to a second-round 2A state playoff victory over rival Fred T. Foard in extras on November 9 before losing in the next round to East Lincoln.

The Red Devils finished the 2019 season at 19-4-1 overall and 12-2 in conference play (second-place).

During his sophomore season in 2017, Joplin earned 14 saves, and his club won the conference and state championships after an undefeated season (27-0-2).

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I will be attending Barton College, where I will be majoring in Nursing, and I will be a member of the Men’s Soccer Team.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of the National Honors Society, Key Club, and Student Council.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of First Presbyterian Church of Newton, where I am in the youth group.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Junior Marshall

A. 2017, 2018 All-State Team

B. 2 time South Fork 2A Conference defensive player of the year

C. 2017 State Champion, 2018 State Runner up

D. 2 time Charlotte Observer All-Observer Team

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- I have been fortunate enough to have been surrounded by loving and supportive individuals that have all played their part in shaping me into the person I am today. I don’t think I have just one role model, but I am the athlete and person I am today because of the influence of tons of people.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory while playing soccer has to be making it back to the State Championship in 2018. There really is nothing like playing the most beautiful game in the world with some of your best friends. At the beginning of the season, Coach Palozzi told us we would be back in Raleigh in November. It wasn’t easy, but that has been one of my favorite seasons.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- If I had to give advice to an underclassman, I would tell them to work on things they can control. Don’t worry about the actions and attitudes of those around you. Work on your game, work on your mentality, and be a leader for the rest of your team.