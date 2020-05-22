SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden third baseman Caitie Wray

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden High softball player Caitlyn “Caitie” Wray.

Wray - a third baseman for the Lady Blue Devils’ varsity softball team - collected 10 hits in 16 at-bats this season (including five doubles and two triples), along with five runs scored and five RBIs.

Wray earned a team-high .625 batting average, as well. The Lady Blue Devils finished the 2020 season 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on continuing to play softball at Coker University in the fall of 2020. Also, to achieve a master's degree in business.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I was apart of Varsity Blue, Maiden Maniacs, Spanish Club, and FCA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member at East Maiden Baptist Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I have received All-Conference (2), All-State (2), and Math 3 Achievement.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model would have to be my dad because he always had supported me through my 13 years of softball and had always encouraged me to be better.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory would have to be the ones I have made with my friends, I don’t have a specific memory, but the bus rides and the locker room with the 3 girls who have stuck by my side is probably the best memory I could have.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- When they say don’t take advantage of what you have it’s literal. You never know when it's going to be your last, even though I may be continuing the sport there are other seniors who were in spring sports and barely got to have a season, a senior night, or maybe the chance to even play. It’s hard knowing you won’t be able to do it again, so go beyond on that play and make a big deal about that hit because it might be your last. Just keep in mind, don’t take the things you do have for granted.