SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden soccer player Gracie Arrowood

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

To get your athlete into the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Maiden High soccer player Gracie Arrowood.

Arrowood played with the Lady Blue Devils’ basketball, tennis and soccer teams.

The Lady Blue Devils’ varsity soccer team finished the 2020 season 1-4 overall.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Mars Hill University to play tennis and major in Elementary Education.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of Varsity Blue, Maiden Maniacs, FCA, HOSA, and I’m in the National Technical Honor Society.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of East Maiden Baptist Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- The past four years for tennis I have received all-conference; I have made all-state once and all-region twice. I have received runner-up twice for regionals playing doubles. I have advanced to states the past four years. My team and I won the State Championship my junior year of high school. The past two years for basketball I have received all-conference, and my junior year I made the 2nd all-county team. I also lead the conference with assists. I have played varsity soccer the past four years.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model would easily have to be my mom. She has always pushed me to be the best person and athlete I can be. My mom is an elementary teacher and this year I had the opportunity to do an internship with her in the classroom. After being with her and watching her teach and also getting a feel for education, I knew that I wanted to be like her even more and become an elementary teacher after graduation.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- I have two favorite memories. The first would have to be during my sophomore year when I got tased in the bathroom before we played a game. My other favorite memory would be my junior year when we played North Lincoln and it was freezing and raining. The score the entire game had been 0-0, but with like 5 seconds left Brittny (Cabalceta) scores and we win the game. This is one that I remember so well because it was like a movie scene, and I thought after that game it brought the team closer together and I’ll never forget it.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My advice to the underclassman would be to never take anything for granted. You never know when it could be your last time to step out on that field and to play. Play with your heart and give everything you have, and also remember to have fun.