SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden outfielder Laura Morgan

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden High softball player Laura Morgan.

Morgan - a two-sport athlete for the Lady Blue Devils (having competed in softball and volleyball) - collected three hits in 16 at-bats during the shortened 2020 season.

The Lady Blue Devils’ varsity softball team finished 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.

In four games played, Morgan also earned two runs scored, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Over the course of her career, Morgan garnered a .268 batting average and .325 on-base percentage.

She also connected in the batter’s box for 30 hits (four doubles and two triples, 24 runs scored, 17 RBIs and three stolen bases.

Additionally, she also appeared on the mound 13 times during her career resulting in four wins.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans for the future are to attend CVCC and study nursing.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- The clubs I was a member of was Varsity Blue advisory council, FCA, Maiden Maniacs, and NTHS.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- My achievements include being captain of the softball team, remaining an A honor roll while having school work, playing sports and having a job.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- I would say my role model is my dad for being a very Godly man, always putting others above him and (he’s) hardworking.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory was every bus ride with my team singing and dancing.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My words of wisdom to my fellow underclassmen is to never take a second for granted, play every game like it’s your last. Have fun and always put God first.