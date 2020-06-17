SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden outfielder Dylan Abernethy

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden baseball player Dylan Abernethy.

Abernethy was a three-sport athlete for the Blue Devils, having played for the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams during his time at Maiden High School.

During the shortened 2020 baseball season, Abernethy - an outfielder - collected five hits in 18 at-bats (including a double).

He also garnered two RBIs and seven runs scored during the season.

In the outfield, Abernethy made the most of his opportunities as he posted five putouts in five total chances - a perfect 100 percent fielding percentage.

The Blue Devils finished the year at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on attending Western Carolina University in the fall to further my education and play football.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I participated in Beta Club, Varsity Blue, and FCA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I go to church at Saint Martin’s Lutheran Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I have been named all-conference in football 3 times. My Junior year, I received the conference specialist of the year. As a senior, I received the conference offensive player of the year award. Also, I was given the golden helmet player of the year award. In baseball, I was named all-conference last season.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my dad. My dad has supported me through everything and showed me the right way to play the game.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory from baseball was beating North Lincoln at North Lincoln my junior year.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Time goes faster than you think. Cherish every moment.