SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden left-handed pitcher/outfielder Carlos Reynoso

Although the high school sports season has been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series for the student-athletes.

The athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden High baseball player Carlos Reynoso.

Reynoso - a 6’ outfielder/ left-handed pitcher for the Blue Devils’ varsity baseball team - appeared in the batter’s box in all six of Maiden’s games in 2020. The Blue Devils were on a roll this season, jumping out to a 6-0 start after finishing 11-11 in 2019.

In 15 at-bats, Reynoso earned four hits, four RBIs, three base on balls (one hit by pitch), one stolen base and five runs scored. He earned a .421 on-base percentage.

He also did well fielding as he obtained a 100 percent fielding percentage. In three chances this season, he collected three putouts and no errors.

On the mound, Reynoso pitched through eight innings in two games (starting in both), striking out nine batters and walking three. He gave up five earned runs and seven hits and finished with a 4.375 ERA. He also finished with a 1-0 record on the mound.

For his career, Reynoso garnered 156 at-bats, 56 hits, 40 RBIs with a .340 batting average.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans for the future is to further my academic and baseball career at a university. There, I plan to major in Physical Education for teaching and coaching. I am currently uncommitted, but I have been in touch with different coaches, just exploring my options. As I get older, my goal is to keep moving forward with baseball. I know that there are many kids out there that have the same dream that I do, but I have a hunger for the game that I just can’t really explain. I feel like it was God’s plan for me to be a baseball player, but if for whatever reason it falls through, which I’m aware that it may, I still want to be a part of the atmosphere with anything involving baseball but preferably coaching.

Who is your role model? Why?

- My biggest role model is my dad. He has taught me everything that I know about the game, and so much more. There have been so many times that he gets home after a long day at work and helps me work on pitching, hitting, whatever it may be that day. There’s just so much that he does, like all the long talks before and after the games, all the sacrifices made to keep me playing baseball all year round, but most importantly, for just believing in me. I just want to make my dad, mom and sister proud.

What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory about my experience of playing baseball is the strong bond that was built between the players. For the last two years, we built a brotherhood, a strong bond. We had each other’s back, whether it was on or off the field. We knew the talent that we had, and we all knew that for us to reach the big goal, we had to be mentally and physically prepared, and I knew we were. I wouldn’t want to play with another group of talented players. This year, we started off hot sitting in first place with a record of 6-0, but it was cut short. Knowing that I possibly could have played my last game in a Blue Devils uniform due to the Coronavirus, I decided that this was a life lesson. Never take anything for granted, and cherish every moment and opportunity you are granted in life.

I have been playing baseball since I was 4, so there have been many memorable moments throughout my career, but the most memorable is how I was given the opportunity to play on the varsity team since my freshman year of high school. These have been the best four years of learning experiences, leadership opportunities, and most importantly, brotherhood. I’m not the same ball player I was when I stepped onto the diamond three years ago. There was a lot of pressure coming in as the only freshman, but I had to learn to believe in myself and trust the abilities God gave me.

What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Some words that I would leave behind for the underclassmen -- never be content. Always fight to be the best version of yourself for the team, give 110% every time you step out on the field, and never forget that your brothers have your back.