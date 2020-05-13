SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden infielder Maggie Sigmon

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden High softball player Maggie Sigmon.

Sigmon - an infielder for the Lady Blue Devils’ varsity softball team - appeared in all four of the squad’s games in 2020. The Lady Blue Devils finished the year at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference (that win coming against Lincolnton, 17-1, on March 12).

Sigmon earned two hits in 13 at-bats in 2020 - including a triple - and she also scored three runs. Additionally, she obtained three RBIs and even pitched in one game.

In the team’s lone loss, Sigmon was on the mound for one inning at Alexander Central. She allowed three base on balls and one run.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to continue my academic career at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. I also plan to major in Kinesiology in hopes of becoming an Occupational Therapist.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I participated in Varsity Blue, Maiden Maniacs, and the Beta Club for the last three years.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am an active member of Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newton.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Athletically: I was a varsity basketball captain my junior and senior years.

- Academically: I was inducted in the Beta Club and I was presented an award for outstanding achievement in Advanced Functions and Modeling.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model has always been my dad. From a young age, he taught me to work hard in everything I did. It has been his encouragement and support that has gotten me to the place I am today.

- My work ethic, character, and achievements all come back to my dad. He’s one of the most important people in my life.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- There are so many small moments that have happened over the course of my softball career that make the sport memorable. But, one that sticks out the most is when we beat East Lincoln in the Conference Tournament Championship. The team had worked hard all season- putting in countless hours on the field. We knew going into the game that East Lincoln had a really strong lineup, but we pulled together as a team and won the title as Conference Champions. It’s moments like these that I will miss the most.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Cherish every moment you get on the field because you never know when it’ll be the last time you lace up your cleats as a highschooler. Most of us have played softball our entire lives, so to say goodbye to something so ingrained in us is incredibly difficult. My senior group didn’t get a proper farewell, so always play every game like it’s your last.