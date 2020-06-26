SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Maiden first baseman/catcher Abby West

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Maiden High softball player Abby West.

West - a first baseman and catcher for the Lady Blue Devils’ varsity softball team all four years - earned a .429 batting average and a .556 on-base percentage in three games played in 2020.

In seven at-bats, West garnered three hits.

The Lady Blue Devils finished its shortened season with a 3-1 overall record.

West is currently playing travel ball for the Bandits NC 18U Fastpitch club coached by Craig Bryant (Bunker Hill’s Cami and Payton Bryant’s dad).

She is coming off of a 3-for-6 overall outing with the team during the 2020 Diamond Classic held on June 19-21. During that trip, she also scored one run and earned one RBI.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to continue my academic and athletic career at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. I also plan to major in business to become a pharmaceutical salesman.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I was a member of the environmental club for three years, I have also participated in Varsity Blue, Beta Club, International Club, and Maiden Maniacs.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Christ Church- Mountain View.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Athletic awards I have achieved- Most Improved Player and Varsity Captain

- Academic Awards- Junior English Highest Average

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model would definitely be my older sister, Sammie. Ever since we were younger, we have been really close. She knows how to push me to become my best in anything I do. I strive to earn a level of respect that she automatically receives when walking into a room. She teaches me to never judge a book by its cover and to never change for anyone.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory would be from Junior Year (when) we were playing East Lincoln for the Conference Tournament Championship. I was catching and Morgan Bohemier was pitching. Throughout the night, we had battled back and forth, and the game was really close. We had two outs and the batter had two strikes.

Morgan threw her final pitch, and the batter struck out. Next thing I know, Morgan and the whole team is running towards me and jumping into my arms. We all piled together as a family, for all the time we have spent working this whole season has paid off. That feeling of beating one of the best teams in our conference is indescribable and definitely my favorite memory.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Never take the time you have with this family for granted. Our senior group didn’t get the chance to walk out on the field and celebrate with our families and friends for our four years of devotion to that team. We don’t get another year to play on that field, or get the opportunity to have that feeling of winning the Conference Championship again.