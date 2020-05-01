SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Hickory midfielder Blair McIntosh

Although high sports are ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Hickory High girls’ soccer player Blair McIntosh.

McIntosh - a two-sport athlete (golf and soccer) - is a midfielder for the Lady Red Tornadoes’ varsity soccer team, and she has played on varsity for three years. She was also a team captain for the 2020 season and had an injury-plagued start (only appearing in two games). McIntosh earned two goals and six assists in her career.

Lady Red Tornadoes’ head coach Brian Jillings said that she is such a smart player with great vision and distribution who was a great leader for the team. Hickory finished the season at 3-1.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in English on the pre-law track.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am the student body president and the president of Juniorettes. I am also a member of Beta Club, the National Honors Society, Interact, and the Science National Honors Society.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I go to Corinth Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Beta Club; National Honors

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My dad because he has always taught me how to be the best version of myself and pushed me to do my very best in everything.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory was being down 2-0 to Fred T. Foard at half time and coming back and beating them 5-2 in our last game.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Never take any of your time in high school for granted and always play every game as if it is your last. Also, never give up because Hickory High Women’s Soccer has a legacy that you’re a part of, and that’s something to be proud about.