SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Hickory High lacrosse midfielder/attacker Sebastian Parrish

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Hickory High lacrosse player Sebastian Parrish.

Parrish - a 6’ 220 pound midfielder/attacker for the Red Tornadoes lacrosse team - competed in four contests during the shortened 2020 season.

During his junior campaign in 2019, Parrish earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors as he scored 39 goals, had 23 ground balls and earned a .568 faceoff percentage (84 faceoffs won) in 12 games played.

In addition to lacrosse, he also competed on Hickory’s varsity football team. He collected 32 tackles (29 solo), five sacks and one interception during his three-year career on varsity.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Belmont Abbey College, major in Law, and play Lacrosse.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am currently not a member of any additional clubs, I spend my extra time with sports activities.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Corinth Reformed Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Carolina Panthers community captain award, All-conference 2019-2020 football, defensive lineman of the year 2018-2019 football, Offensive player of the year 2018-2019 lacrosse. All-conference 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 in lacrosse.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my dad because he pushed me to be my greatest.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory of playing lacrosse is the fun practices after school.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My words of wisdom for any underclassmen will be WALLBALL. Practice, practice, and more practice.