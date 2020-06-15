SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Hickory High defender Sarah Lockaby

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

If you want your athlete to be included in the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Hickory High girls’ lacrosse player Sarah Lockaby.

Lockaby was a defender for the Lady Tornadoes’ varsity lacrosse team all four years.

Lockaby competed in only four games during the shortened 2020 season.

She earned one caused turnover and two ground balls.

In the team’s final outing on March 10, it collected a win over Asheville, 17-4 and finished the season at 2-2 overall.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to go to East Carolina to study in architect and interior design with a minor of foreign language and arts.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Interact, Beta Club, National Honors Society, and Spanish club

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- My achievement is not having to take the AP Chemistry exam.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role models are my parents because they can get through anything as a team and always look to the positive sides of things.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memories are falling in every game and practice, and the amazing people I’ve played with throughout these years.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- A team is more than just a team. It’s a family. If things get hard, have each other’s backs and push to the top together.