SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Hickory forward Izzi Wood

Hickory Lady Red Tornadoes’ varsity soccer forward Izzi Wood (10) during her playing career. (Photo courtesy of Amy B. Wood)Hickory High recent graduate Isabelle “Izzi” Wood during her signing to play soccer at Appalachian State in November 2019. (Photo courtesy of Amy B. Wood)
By: 
Marcus Smith
Sports Editor
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
NEWTON, NC

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

If you want your athlete to be included in the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Hickory High multi-sport athlete Isabelle “Izzi” Wood.

Wood - a forward and team captain for the Lady Red Tornadoes’ varsity soccer team - collected 12 goals and two assists in four games played in 2020.

For the full profile, pick up your Thursday O-N-E.

