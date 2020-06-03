SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Hickory forward Izzi Wood

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

If you want your athlete to be included in the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Hickory High multi-sport athlete Isabelle “Izzi” Wood.

Wood - a forward and team captain for the Lady Red Tornadoes’ varsity soccer team - collected 12 goals and two assists in four games played in 2020.

For the full profile, pick up your Thursday O-N-E.