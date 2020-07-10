SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard tennis player Drew Simmons

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard tennis player Drew Simmons.

Simmons was a multi-sport athlete for the Tigers’ tennis and varsity soccer team during his career.

As a senior during the 2020 season, Simmons was a starter on court 3 in singles competition with a record of 4-1, as well as a court 2 doubles player with a record of 3-1.

He had initially focused on playing baseball, but during his sophomore year he decided to forego baseball and pursue tennis.

The Tigers were going for its fourth-straight conference title until the COVID-19 pandemic ensued. During his junior campaign in 2019, he earned Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference runner-up in singles.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I will be attending NC State University, Lee College of Engineering in the fall to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I participated in Beta Club and National Technical Honor Society.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member and attend Mountain View Baptist Church and like to volunteer with the Kiwanis Club of Newton when they need my help.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I was a 4-year starter for FTF Soccer with All-Conference, All-Region and All-State Honorable Mention my senior year. I was conference runner-up in tennis singles my junior year and All-Conference. I am graduating Summa Cum Laude, Senior Scholar Athlete and a recipient of the President’s Education Award. I was also dual-enrolled in the Honors Scholars Program at CVCC.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My dad is my role model because he is always encouraging and pushing me to do my best.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory was the fun we had at practice and a few matches we had to play in the snow in the beginning of the season my sophomore and junior years.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Don’t be afraid to try new things.