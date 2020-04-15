SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard soccer player Tori Lutz

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do a focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses.

Today we focus on Fred T. Foard three-sport athlete Tori Lutz. Lutz has competed in tennis, swimming and, in 2020, she competed for the Lady Tigers’ soccer team for the first time appearing in only a handful of games.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans are to attend Appalachian State University and pursue a career in criminal justice.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Tennis, swim, golf, soccer, art club, national art society, national technical honors society, beta club, student council, Foard fusion, athletic advisory council, FCA, juniorettes, and Miss Foard High 2019.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- Yes, church group

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Received the female weight training award two years, regional qualifier in tennis, regional qualifier in swim for four years.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- Coach Elliott, he’s always challenging me to be not only a better person but a better athlete. Coach has taught me the most throughout my high school career.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- Being a senior and this being my first year playing soccer I was still learning to say the least. I’m definitely going to miss my team, all the other sports that I play are more individual but soccer has taught me so much even if it was only for a couple of weeks.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- You hear it your whole life…”cherish every second of it” but you really should. I went into the season thinking it was not going to end until late May, and with it ending early no one was prepared for that. So truly cherish every moment, you are going to want to quit, you are going to want to not go to practice or not want to study for that test you have that is expected of highschoolers but push through that road block as one of my coaches always says “flip the switch”. You only have four years in high school they will fly by so cherishing all of it.