SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard second baseman/outfielder Braden Wharton

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard baseball player Braden Wharton.

Wharton - a multi-sport athlete for the Tigers during his career - was a second baseman and outfielder on the varsity baseball team.

In five games played during the shortened 2020 season, Wharton earned a .273 batting average, as well as a .385 on-base percentage. He collected three hits, one RBI and one run scored.

The Tigers finished the year at 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans after high school is to go to Montreat College to continue my wrestling career and pursue a degree in Cyber-security. After that I can pray that I get a job that I enjoy and pays well.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I (was) a member of FCA, baseball team, cross country team, and wrestling team.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I go to church at Hickory’s Church of Christ, and I have been a part of FCA for 4 years.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Wrestling Dual-State Championship MVP

- Cross Country Freshman Team Runner of The Year

- 3x All-Conference Wrestler

- 2x State Qualifier Wrestler

- 4th Place Wrestling Individual States

- Dual-Team Wrestling State Champion

- Individual Team Wrestling State Champion

- 2x Baseball Conference Champions

- 2x Individual Conference Champion, and State Farm Athlete of the Week.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom and dad are my role models because they took me where ever I needed to be as in to train, go to tournaments, baseball games, wrestling matches, and cross country matches. My dad would always throw and help with me any time I wanted to practice on my own. Another big role model is Coach (Mike) Carey who taught me to work hard in and out of season because that is when you get better than everyone else. He also taught me how to be a good teammate and always respect your opponents. Overall, he was great coach.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My best memory is hitting in the winning run versus West Lincoln. West Lincoln became big rivals to us after moving down to 2A 3 years ago, so it felt really good defeating them in baseball and wrestling. I also had great memories with teammates on and off the field that made baseball fun throughout high school.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Put God first and work hard every chance you get. Use your faith and hard work when you are competing, give everything you got or every bit of hard work you put into it will be for nothing.