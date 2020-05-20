SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard pitcher Adison Yoder

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard softball player Adison Yoder.

Yoder - a pitcher for the Lady Tigers’ varsity softball team - was 3-0 on the mound in three starts in 2020.

Yoder garnered 24 strikeouts while allowing three base on balls, three earned runs (1.31 earned run average) and 15 hits in 16 innings pitched.

In the batter’s box, she earned 10 hits in 19 at-bats (including a double and a triple), good for a .556 batting average on the year. Yoder also obtained eight RBIs and five runs scored.

The Lady Tigers finished the season 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I will be attending the University of South Carolina Upstate to play softball and my major will be mathematics.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Beta Club, Athletic Advisory Council, and National Technical Honor Society

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- Catawba Valley Storm Fastpitch Team

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- 4 years of varsity softball:

*All-Tournament Conference player-9th grade

*All-Conference every year

*All-district Player- 10th and 11th

*All-State Player- 10th and 11th

*Team MVP – 11th

*Conference Pitcher of the Year- 10th & 11th

*All-District Pitcher of the Year- 11th

*Junior Marshall- 11th

*Catawba Shoe Store Softball Player of the Year- 11th

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom is my role model because I look up to her in everything I do. I would love to be as great at math and my main goal is to be just as successful as her.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory would definitely be beating South Caldwell as a freshman pitcher.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- You will get out of this sport exactly what you put in it so work hard and try to get the most out of it.