SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard outfielder Kalea Bolch

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do a focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard softball player Kalea Bolch.

Bolch, an outfielder for the Lady Tigers, has collected eight hits in 15 at-bats in 2020 (a .533 batting average), along with three RBIs and eight runs scored in five appearances.

The Lady Tigers were off to a 4-1 overall start and 1-0 record in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference before the suspension of play.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I’m going to Piedmont International University to play softball and pursue a degree in business.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Beta club, Foard fusion, Marching band, and symphonic band.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- Yes, Providence Baptist Church

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- (Junior year) all-conference, all-tournament team, 2A all-district, player of the game on March 14, 2019 vs Bunker Hill and player of the game on May 2, 2019 vs Bunker Hill.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my older sister because she’s the reason I started playing softball all those years ago. I grew up going to all her games and watching her play until I started to play myself. But, she is my role model mostly because she also didn’t get to play her senior season due to the fact that she tore her ACL and I knew that yeah this sucks, but if she could get through it so could I.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory was when I hit my first home run. It happened during a travel game and my dad was my coach at the time and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him run so fast after that ball. That’s when I knew that if I kept working really hard that I could really be good at this. So I kept working and putting in the extra hours and now I’m going to play college ball.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Embrace the opportunity that is placed in front of you and never walk away from a practice or game knowing that you could have given more effort because you really don’t know if that could be the last time you walk out onto that field. I mean shoot, it’s looking like the next time I get to step on my school field I’m going to have to buy a ticket.