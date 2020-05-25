SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard forward Katie Perry

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard soccer player Katie Perry.

Perry - a forward for the Lady Tigers’ varsity soccer team - led the way with five goals in her lone season.

Perry also earned one assist in the shortened season.

Following a historic 2019 season in which it went unbeaten in conference play (12-0 and conference champs), The Lady Tigers finished this year at 4-1-1 overall.

Longtime Lady Tigers' head coach Stanley Elliott described Perry as a hard-worker, and said that she made an immediate impact on the team when she joined the program in 2020. Elliott said the program is happy that she is getting the opportunity to play collegiate soccer, as well, as she recently signed to continue her career about a week ago.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University to play soccer and pursue a career in Speech Pathology.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I go to Discover Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Athletically: I received MVP, player of the match, and all-state

- Academically: Beta Club for 3 years

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom because she has taught me to never give up and always work hard in everything you do. She has pushed me to always do my best and look at the positives in every situation and circumstance.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory would be scoring my first goal at Fred T. Foard. Seeing all my teammates running towards me and giving me a hug and looking over at Coach Elliott hopping up and down.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My advice to any underclassmen would be to never take for granted any of your high school moments and play knowing you did your best, leave no regrets. You never know what practice, game or moment could be your last so cherish moments and give 100% in all you do.