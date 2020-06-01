SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Fred T. Foard catcher Harley Gilleland

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

We continue our series with Fred T. Foard softball player Harley Gilleland.

Gilleland - a catcher for the Lady Tigers’ varsity squad - earned a team-high .579 batting average in her final season.

In 19 at-bats, Gilleland collected 11 hits (including three doubles), eight runs scored, five RBIs and two stolen bases.

As a catcher, she obtained 50 putouts in 55 total chances. The Lady Tigers finished the 2020 season at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on attending CVCC with an undecided major and then possibly transferring to a 4-year university after 2 years.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Beta club, swim team, golf team

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Defensive player of the year- softball

- Offensive player of the year- softball

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- All the girls on the team because they remind me of the reason why I love the sport so much.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- When we convinced one of the girls on the team that only one of the doors on the shed opened.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Play your heart out like every game is your last because there’s gonna come a time when you do play your last game and you don’t realize until after it’s over.