SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill soccer midfielder Sheila Martinez

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill soccer player Sheila Martinez.

Martinez was a midfielder for the Lady Bears varsity soccer program all four years.

Bunker Hill only competed in two games during the shortened 2020 season.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to major in social work to become a social worker.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- None.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- National Technical Honor Society.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mother is my biggest role model because she is the toughest person I know and has taught me to always do the best I can in anything.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory is the game against Newton my freshman year, where I got hit in the face by the ball and got right back up laughing. I was always smiling and laughing.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Always support each other on and off the field, and have fun together during these years because these are the best moments you’ll have.