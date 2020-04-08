SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill pitcher Payton Bryant

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of the 2020 spring sports’ season is looking bleak.

Given that, the O-N-E has decided to do focus on senior athletes for the following weeks.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer and these are their responses. We will try to put this series out at least once a week.

First up in our ‘Senior Focus’ is Bunker Hill softball player Payton Bryant.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan to attend Lenoir-Rhyne and play softball and obtain a nursing degree.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Beta club and spirit club

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Volleyball- all conference

softball- all conference, all district, all state, conference tournament MVP

school- beta club, National honors technical society

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My mom, because all my life I’ve watched her work very hard for everything and it has influenced me to do the same in my life.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- Winning conference tournament and going to the regionals in the state playoffs my sophomore year.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Always play like it is your last game and enjoy every moment of it because you never know when it will be over.