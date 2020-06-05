SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill outfielder Lillie Pennington

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill softball player Lillie Pennington.

Pennington - an outfielder for the Lady Bears’ varsity softball team - garnered seven hits in 14 at-bats during the shortened 2020 season.

Bunker Hill finished the year at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

Pennington also collected three RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.

In what would be her final game as a Lady Bear, she went 2-for-4 - including knocking out a triple - and scored a run in an 8-1 victory over West Iredell on March 13.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on attending CVCC to play softball and to further my education. I am planning on being apart of the dental hygienist program.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- At Bunker Hill, I am a part of the National Honors Society, spirit club and FCA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member at Springs Road Baptist Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- For volleyball, I received All-Conference and most valuable player. In softball, I received the Offensive award and most valuable player award. I have also been a part of the A and AB honor (roll) throughout my 4 years.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mom, she is always there for me no matter what. She has always taught me right from wrong, and she has helped push me to where I am today, without her my life would be so much harder.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- One of my fondest memories over the years was when I hit a home run against Forbush in our state playoff game and we won, that was the best feeling ever.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Some words of wisdom that I would say is to never take softball and your games for granted, and to always try your hardest, because you never know when it is going to be taken away from you or when you are going to play your last game. Also, remember that this is the sport you love and that you have been playing since you were little, so always remember to have fun and to not get worked up if you make a few errors here and there.