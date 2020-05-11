SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill outfielder Kylee Houser

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVIS-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill softball player Kylee Houser.

Houser - an outfielder for the Lady Bears varsity club - collected four hits in 11 plate appearance in 2020, including a double in the win over Northwest Guilford on March 11.

Houser’s best game at-bat this season was in the season opener against East Rutherford on March 5 as she finished 2-for-2 with one run scored, two RBIs and a pair of base on balls.

On the season, she also obtained a stolen base to go along with two total runs scored.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans for the future are to attend Appalachian State University to major in nursing.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of the Beta Club, spirit club, and cheerleading team.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, and I am an active youth group leader.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Junior Marshall, A Honor Roll, Scholar-Athlete, and Graduate with Honors

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mom, Darla Houser. She is so hardworking, loving, and caring and pushes me to be my best in everything I do. I aspire to be like her.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory is all of the unique bonds and friendships that have grown from playing softball at Bunker Hill. We are more of a family and all connect so easily.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My words of wisdom are to never take any second for granted. This year has flown by and not getting to play softball this spring is heartbreaking. I would give anything to have a normal season and hope others don’t take theirs for granted.