SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill outfielder Jaden Lain

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill baseball player Jaden Lain.

Lain - a 5’8” outfielder for the Bears’ varsity baseball team - was a multi-sport athlete during his time at Bunker Hill as he also played football.

The Bears finished 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference during the shortened 2020 season.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I’m attending CVCC for two years and transferring.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- Spirit Club

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- N/A

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Lettering my freshman year and earning all of my other patches

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- I have two role models in my life...first would be my grandpa, he’s pushed me ever since I was 4-years-old to get better in the game of baseball and was by my side through my whole life pushing me to be a better person. Another one is Cameron Beard (Coach Beard), he’s been by my side since middle school, and he’s always helped me out through life with anything even being there to talk to or just helping him out with Legion baseball.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory would be building the brotherhood with all the people I played with and met through the 4 years. (Also,) becoming apart of the Bunker Hill baseball family, which is like no other, along with winning the conference tournament championship (my) sophomore year against Foard.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Never take anything for granted because you never know when it will be taken away from you. Also, play every practice and game like it’s your last because you never know when it might be.