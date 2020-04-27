SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill outfielder Alexis "Lexie" McCrary

As announced last Friday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors, the spring sports season is officially canceled.

“We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker in the organization’s statement on Friday. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”

Nevertheless, the O-N-E will continue to do a focus on senior athletes.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill High softball player Alexis “Lexie” McCrary.

McCrary - an outfielder for the Lady Bears - appeared in the batter’s box in four of the team’s five games in 2020. Before the cancellation of the season, the Lady Bears went 4-1 overall.

McCrary finished her final season 5-for-12 at-bat. She garnered six runs scored, one RBI and two base on balls. She also earned a double in the first game and victory of the year against East Rutherford on March 5.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plan after high school is to play softball at Mars Hill University to pursue a degree in nursing to become a nurse practitioner.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am a member of the Beta Club, and HOSA. I am also a part of the nursing fundamentals class to become a CNA.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- N/A

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Throughout my academic career, I received "A" Honor Roll.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- The biggest role model in my life is my mom, she is the most hardworking person I’ve met, and every day she pushes me to be the best version of myself.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- I have so many amazing memories I have made over the past four years, but the best memory I have was my sophomore year when we beat West Stanly and made it to the Western Regional Finals. Making it the farthest Bunker Hill has ever made it in the playoffs in school history.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- One thing I would say to future classes, is to never take practice time and playing for granted. After winning, and playing the game of your life, it’s the feeling of teamwork that you’ll remember. You will forget the plays and scores, but you will never forget that feeling of a family with your teammates. You truly never know when the last time is really the last time so play every game like it is your last.