SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill midfielder Aida Trihemasava

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill women’s soccer player Aida Trihemasava.

Trihemasava - a midfielder for the Lady Bears’ varsity soccer team - only competed in two games during the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- Come fall of 2020, I will be attending the University of NC at Chapel Hill where I will major in biochemistry. I aim to become a general pediatrician.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am an active member of my school’s Beta Club, HOSA, International Club, Math Club, Sí Se Puede, Student Council, and tennis.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I am not a member of any church group. However, in International Club, I participated in Adopt-A-Highways which serves as a way to help clean the community.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- Athletically, I have spent three years on varsity for both soccer and tennis. I have won the Most Improved Player and Coach’s Award for tennis. Additionally, I received Scholar-Athlete awards for four years. As for achievements, I have served as president for International Club, vice president for Interact Club, class president for two years, and secretary for Math Club.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My brother, Khris Trihemasava, has been my role model for all my life. His willingness to help others is admirable as well as his dedication to be the best person he can be. Khris has been academically successful and I aspire to be as great as he is.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory of soccer is when I scored my first and last goal at BHHS my freshman year. I remember the excessive clapping and cheering and I felt happy to have helped my team towards the win.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Persistent practice is the only way to a successful athletic career. If you’re discouraged, just use it as motivation and prove them wrong.