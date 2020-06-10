SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill defender Kimberly Navarro

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

If you want your athlete to be included in the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill women’s soccer player Kimberly Navarro.

Navarro was a defender and a team captain for the Lady Bears’ varsity soccer team in 2020, only competing in two games.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future?

- I am planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and begin my journey into pre-law.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I am an active member of Bunker Hill’s Beta club, Student council, Si se puede, International club, math club, and was a part of the BHHS wind ensemble for three years.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- Yes, St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I have been a part of the Varsity soccer (team) for three years. I am senior class Vice President, Beta club historian, and previously held off as the international club secretary and Si se puede ambassador.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My sister, Imelda. Her dedication and work ethic has inspired me not only in academics, but in everyday life. She has taught me valuable lessons about life that I hold close to my heart.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory from soccer actually happened this season. The whole team was warming up for our game against Statesville High School when the opposing team never even showed up. Kick-off was scheduled for 6 and it was 6:30 before we realized they weren’t showing up.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Keep working to be the best version of yourself. Both on and off the field. Live up to your potential and don’t let anything stop you from achieving greatness.