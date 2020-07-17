SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bunker Hill catcher Cierra Martin

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bunker Hill softball player Cierra Martin.

Martin was a dual-sport athlete for the Lady Bears’ varsity softball and volleyball teams during her career.

Martin played four years of varsity for the Lady Bears’ softball team as its catcher, as well as a third baseman.

During the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Bears finished out its season at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

In 11 at-bats, Martin earned a .273 batting average, as well as a .273 on-base percentage.

Martin connected on three hits (including a double), and she also garnered two RBIs.

As a catcher during her senior campaign, Martin obtained a perfect 100 percent fielding percentage. She had 21 putouts in 21 total chances and no errors.

During her overall career, Martin appeared in 28 games with 81 at-bats. She garnered a .358 batting average and .416 on-base percentage, along with 29 hits (six doubles, one triple), 12 RBIs and four runs scored (one home run).

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My plans after high school are to attend Caldwell Community College to continue my academic and softball career.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I (was) also a member of the varsity volleyball team and the Beta Club.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- I attend Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, NC.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I am an honor graduate.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mother because she is the epitome of kindness and strength. No matter how hard any situation is for her, she always perseveres and never lets it take a toll on how she treats others.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My favorite memory from softball during my four years would be playing North Lincoln in the third round of playoffs my sophomore year. I hit a grand slam in the 6th inning to help give us the lead which would help us win the game.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- Words of wisdom I would leave to underclassman would be to really play every game like it is your last. You absolutely never know what situations could come up that could abruptly end your season. Always leave it all on the field no matter what.