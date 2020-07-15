SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bandys track athlete Toriy Culliver

Although most, if not all, graduation commencement ceremonies have been completed, the O-N-E is still continuing its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The 2019-20 student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

We continue our series with Bandys High track athlete Santoriya “Toriy” Culliver.

In addition to track & field, Culliver also starred on the Lady Trojans’ varsity volleyball team.

She was a three-year starting middle hitter for the varsity squad. She also competed for the Lady Trojans’ varsity basketball team.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- I plan on attending Louisburg College on a volleyball scholarship; I will major in biology in hopes to later become an orthopedic surgeon.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I was in the pep club.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- No.

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I was an honor roll student all four years, I lettered in volleyball and basketball, and this year I got all-conference in volleyball.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- I would have to say that my mother is my role model because I see how hard she works for everything that she has and doesn’t give up on anything. She has always told me that if I want something I have to go for it no matter how hard it may be or the challenges that may come with it because nothing in life is easy.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My fondest memory of the track season would be during my freshman year before practices when everyone would joke around with each other and just horseplay.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- You always have to expect the unexpected because you never know what will or could happen. You should never take anything for granted and stand up for what you believe in. Please don’t wish away your years of high school because as soon as they’re gone you are gonna want them back. Some of your greatest memories will come from these four years so enjoy them while they last!!