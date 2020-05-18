SENIOR FOCUS SERIES: Bandys track athlete Melanie Dooley

Although high school sports have been ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the O-N-E will continue its ‘Senior Focus’ series.

The student-athletes involved were given a ‘Senior Night’ type questionnaire to answer, and these are their responses.

To get your athlete into the series, contact us at onesports@observernewsonline.com.

We continue our series with Bandys High track athlete Melanie Dooley.

Dooley finished in fifth-place in the 100-meter dash finals on March 11 (13.94), as well as in fifth in the 200-meter dash finals (29.74). It was the only official meet in 2020 for Bandys.

2020 Senior Questionnaire

1. What are your plans for the future? (college, major, job, etc.)

- My future plan is to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University majoring in Physical Therapy.

2. What other clubs or organizations are you a member of at your respective high school?

- I took part in our pep club for four years and I joined the multicultural club for one year. Then, I became the secretary and treasurer for the National Honors Art Society my last year.

3. Are you a member of any church or community groups?

- N/A

4. List any outstanding achievements or awards you have received during your four years (athletically and/or academically)?

- I made all-conference during my freshman and sophomore year and received academic letters for three years.

5. Who is your role model? Why?

- My role model is my mother; she has taught me to continue to chase my dreams despite what obstacles I may encounter.

6. What is your fondest memory about your experience of playing your respective spring sport?

- My best memory in track has been when my girls and I are getting ready for our relay and we are full of nerves, so one of us will try to calm down the rest of the team, but somehow we all end up singing.

7. What words of wisdom would you leave behind for the underclassmen?

- My last words to the underclassmen are to put your all into today because tomorrow is not promised.