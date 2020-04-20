Search warrant leads to three arrests

On Friday April 17, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. a search warrant was executed at a residence on East Ridge Dr in Conover. Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response (S.T.A.R.) Team accompanied by Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG), Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Investigators with Newton Police Department’s Narcotics Division executed this warrant and performed a search of that premises.

This search resulted in the seizure of 18 grams of heroin, two firearms and narcotics paraphernalia. Complaints related to the selling of Narcotics on East Ridge Dr prompted an investigation which led to this search warrant being issued.

John Randolph Howell, Richard Lee Morris and Tina Carol Huffman were arrested in conjunction with this investigation.

Howell (w/m 51 yoa) a resident of East Ridge Dr, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Distributing Controlled Substances, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia. Howell was issued a $30,000 secured bond and has a first appearance of 4-20-2020 in Catawba County District Court.

Morris (w/m 54 yoa) a resident of East Ridge Dr, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of Heroin, 2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Simple Possession of Schedule II. Morris was issued a $52,000 secured bond and has a first appearance court date of 4-20-2020 in Catawba County District Court.

Huffman (w/f 48 yoa) a resident of East Ridge Dr, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Distributing Controlled Substance, and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia. Huffman was issued a, $18,000 secured bond and has a first appearance court date of 4-20-2020 in Catawba County District Court.

Sheriff Brown: “Great work by the STAR Team and all of the SEG and Narcotics Investigators involved in this investigation. We are also appreciative of the assistance offered by Newton Police Department. These collaborative efforts have resulted in a positive outcome for everyone who lives in the East Ridge Dr area”.