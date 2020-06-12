Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, cash and guns

On Tuesday, 06/09/2020 Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted a traffic stop on Miguel Angel Pastrano as he travelled along Hwy 70 in Newton. Pastrano (38 yoa) was stopped for a window tint violation. During that time SEG investigators seized 60 grams of Marijuana, 9.5 grams of Methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia from Pastrano’s vehicle.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, June 13th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.