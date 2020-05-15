THE SEARCH IS ON: Hodges resigns as Foard’s varsity boys’ basketball coach

The Fred T. Foard Tigers varsity boys’ basketball team is in search of a new head coach once again.

Hodges - who has been at the helm the last six seasons - announced on Friday that he would be resigning effective immediately.

Foard’s athletic director Samy Shreitah told the O-N-E of his decision and said that the search for its next candidate would be ongoing.

Hodges has a 53-98 overall record as the Tigers’ head coach and is also contemplating retirement from teaching math at Foard. Shreitah said that he is eligible to retire in December.

Shreitah also said that given this possibility, he is looking for someone who can replace him on-staff, as well as on the sidelines, if he should choose to retire.

Hodges led his team to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs twice during his tenure (2015, 2017).

The Tigers finished under .500 the last five seasons, having gone 6-19 overall each of the last three years.

The only season Hodges had a record above .500 was in his first season as coach during the 2014-15 season (16-8). Foard lost to Anson County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs, 77-64, while also forfeiting games to Bandys and West Lincoln due to an ineligible player.

The Tigers 2019-20 season ended in the first round of the Northwestern 2A Conference tournament, losing 72-64 at West Caldwell.

“I would like to thank coach Hodges,” said Shreitah. “(He’s been) a good role model for us and leader (during his time as coach.)”

The next boys’ head coach at Foard will be its fourth since 2010 and 12th overall.