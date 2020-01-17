The Salvation Army recognizes N-C Rotary

NEWTON-The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was recognized by The Salvation Army for their volunteer efforts in raising $15,320 through the iconic Red Kettle Program. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover received more donations than any other group in the nine county area served by The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory. Funds given at kettles stay in the community of donation and are used to fill the needs of the community for such issues as Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors assistance, case management, counseling and more.

Mr. Dan Timmerman and his wife, Paula, coordinate Rotarians to work through the holidays to assist with “ringing the bell” for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program. A plaque was given to Dan Timmerman by Major Matt Trayler and Steve Aaron on behalf of all Newton Conover Rotarians for their generosity and support.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.The Rotary Club of Newton Conover meets every Tuesday at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at 465-8014.