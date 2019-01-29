Ryan Gettys returns as Foard's football coach

NEWTON – Fred T. Foard High’s shot at making the state playoffs in three straight seasons for the third time in its 60-year football history is back in the hands of Ryan Gettys.

Gettys -- the Tigers’ head coach for eight years (2003-10) -- was introduced Tuesday morning as the replacement for Derrick Minor, who stepped down after three years at Foard that included reaching the postseason last season and in 2017.

Foard, 6-6 last season and 9-4 in 2017, is changing head coaches for the 11th time since Dick Foster left in 1986. He coached Foard to three state playoff bids in 1981, 1982 and 1983 and another in 1985.

Foard also had three straight postseason teams -- in 1995 under Tony Paroli and in 1996 and 1997 under Mike McRee.

Gettys’ eight years as Foard head coach ranks second behind Foster’s nine and only one other head coach, Paroli (six years), has stayed more than three seasons since Foster resigned after the 1986 season.

