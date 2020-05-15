Rotary honors first responders with Moon Pies and RC Colas

First responders were honored on Friday at the Catawba County Justice Center.

The Beatles “Here Comes the Sun” and other oldies from WNNC played from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while emergency management workers including law enforcement, paramedics, and firefighters were greeted by Rotary members at the Justice Center’s parking deck.

Around eight Rotary members from Rotary of Catawba Valley and Newton-Conover Rotary clubs joined together to host the Rotary First Responder Appreciation Day for Catawba County’s first responders.

