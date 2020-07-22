Rotary Club of Newton Conover installs new officers

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated a new Rotary year on July 21 at Conover Downtown Park with masks and social distancing. New officers and directors were installed, a new theme announced, perfect attendance awards given, and a new member was welcomed.

Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering,1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. This year’s theme is Rotary Opens Opportunities.

