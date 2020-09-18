Rotary Club of Catawba Valley presents Jack G. McCaskill Awards for Service

On Thursday, September 10th, the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley presented awards for public service to Dr. J. W. Inscoe, Veterinarian and Summer Jenkins, Executive Director of The Corner Table in Newton. The Jack G. McCaskill award was created to honor the late McCaskill, a member who was very active in Rotary, both locally and regionally, and in the community and epitomized the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” The award is meant to recognize individuals demonstrating a similar dedication to service in Catawba County. In the past the club has honored one individual, but this year has chosen to honor two.

