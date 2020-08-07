Robbery suspect apprehended

On Friday morning 08/07/2020 at 7:39 a.m. deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Robbery at the Propst Superette Convenience store located at 3725 Sulphur Springs Rd in Hickory.

When deputies arrived they were informed that a person entering that store informed the clerk of their intent to commit a robbery and made a demand for money. This person was described as a white male who was captured on the store’s surveillance footage. This person obtained a small quantity of money before fleeing the store.

