Ribbon cutting for Robert Huffman

Robert Huffman’s desire to increase the quality of life for his clients through solution-based financial planning led him to move his office to a more central and accessible location.

On Thursday, November 7th, the office of Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Robert Huffman opened in its new location between the Perfect Workout and Fresh Chef in Conover. The opening functioned as an open house from 3-6 p.m. On Saturday, November 9th, the office celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Both events were well attended and provided a good opportunity for current and potential clients to experience the new office.

“Our goal at Edward Jones is to help the serious long-term investor and we feel strongly that relationships are the key,” shared Robert Huffman, Edward Jones Financial Advisor. “Edward Jones offices are strategically located for individuals in the community to walk in. This is a great location, right near the Perfect Workout and Fresh Chef.”

The office was originally located in the Mayor’s House. While that was also a good location, the office was upstairs and many clients were having difficulty with accessibility. The new location is all on one level with parking available in close proximity to the front door. Huffman believes this will alleviate any accessibility barriers and is excited to serve the community from the Conover Station area. During the open house and ribbon-cutting, the community seemed to agree.

“Both were very well attended,” Hufman explained. “It felt like old friends. A lot of our clients have established really good relationships. I think that’s what this is all about.”

Edward Jones focuses on the needs of long term investors, helping with retirement planning, wealth management, and college savings. Financial Advisors help individuals build diversified portfolios to assist in their financial planning. Robert Huffman is one of two Edward Jones Financial Advisors for the Conover area. Huffman’s main focus areas are investors planning for retirement, college savers, and individuals with insurance and estate needs.

Huffman grew up in Drexel, attending East Burke High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and his masters in counseling from Lenoir Rhyne. Huffman opened his first Edward Jones office nine years ago to help people increase their quality of life.

“The positions I have had in the past, my career, have all been about helping,” said Huffman. “I feel like this is a great way to help people. I have people come in with a lot of different issues and problems other than just investment questions. I feel like our service to the community is finding what the needs are of the individual I’m working with and how I can better their life. How can I increase the quality of their life? It’s gotta be about that. This office isn’t my office. It’s their office. It’s positioned for them. It’s positioned so they can come straight into my office, it’s convenient and local.”

Huffman’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 201 Conover Station Southeast, Ste C; Conover, NC 28613.