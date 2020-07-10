Reverend Barrett called as 2nd full-time pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton
Special To The ONE
Friday, July 10, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Trinity Baptist Church in Newton has called the Reverend Andrew Barrett as its second full-time pastor.
He preached his trial sermon on Sunday, June 14. The congregation of Trinity Baptist overwhelmingly approved Rev Barrett by ballot and phone-in vote, according to Everette Y. Simmons, chairman of the congregation Stewards.
