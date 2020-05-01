Republic Services launchs a program to recognize its 28,000 front-line employees
By:
BRANDY TEMPLETON
Friday, May 1, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Republic Services has launched a nationwide program to recognize its 28,000 front-line employees.
All across the United States, $20 million dollars will be dispersed among the employees in $100 gift cards. The cards can be used anywhere and will be given out biweekly every other week over a period of two months.
To read more of this article see the Saturday, May 2 edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: