Republic Services launchs a program to recognize its 28,000 front-line employees

By: 
BRANDY TEMPLETON
Staff Writer
onenews@observernewsonline.com
Friday, May 1, 2020
NEWTON, NC

Republic Services has launched a nationwide program to recognize its 28,000 front-line employees.

All across the United States, $20 million dollars will be dispersed among the employees in $100 gift cards. The cards can be used anywhere and will be given out biweekly every other week over a period of two months.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, May 2 edition of the Observer News Enterprise.

