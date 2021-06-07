Reid to take over head football coach duties at Bunker Hill

With the approval of the Catawba County Schools’ Board of Education, Bunker Hill defensive coordinator Albert Reid will move into the role of head football coach for the Bears. Reid takes the helm from previous head coach Patrick Clark, who recently resigned his post to return to Tennessee to be with family.

Reid graduated in 2000 from Freedom High School in Morganton. While at Freedom, Reid was a key defensive player who made the All-Northwestern 4-A Conference team three times. Reid stood out on a team that went 11-0 in the 1999 season, Reid’s senior year, before falling to Butler in the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs.

His prowess as a high school football player allowed Reid to receive a scholarship to play at Western Carolina University. During this tenure as a linebacker for the Catamounts, Reid received recognition as a two-time All-Southern Conference member. In 2004, his senior year, the Catamount coaching staff named Reid the team’s Most Valuable Player.

In 2006, Reid started his coaching career by working with inside linebackers at Freedom High School. Following that experience, Reid spent time at Hickory High, where he also served as the head women’s track coach. In 2010, Reid landed at Bunker Hill. Since coming to the Hill, Reid has specialized in defense, starting out by working with linemen and linebackers before eventually taking on the task of defensive coordinator for the Bears.

In addition to his role as a football coach, Reid has had great success coaching track for Bunker Hill. Under the leadership of Reid and fellow coach John Sullivan, the Bear men’s track team has amassed five conference and five county championships along with winning the 2A Western Regional four times. Reid has earned the title of Track and Field Coach of the Year for the SD-7 Conference in 2015 and the Northwestern Foothills Athletic Conference in 2018.

About his appointment as head coach, Reid said, “I never would have imagined that a sport I asked permission to play in third grade would lead me to where I am today. I look forward to taking over as the head football coach and continue to build what we have started. The support I have received from my family, other coaches and teachers on staff, administration, students, and parents has been amazing.”

Hiring Reid as the next Bear head football coach was a combined effort between outgoing principal Lee Miller--who has moved into the secondary education and athletic director position for CCS--and incoming principal Preston Clarke, who comes to Bunker Hill after serving at Lincolnton High.

Regarding Reid’s selection, Miller commented, “Coach Reid has been a member of the Bunker Hill staff for over ten years. During that time, he has proven to be a role model for all students and athletes. His depth of knowledge about the game of football is great, but his ability to connect with young people is his greatest attribute.”

“I have no doubt that Coach Reid will continue on the path of success the program has experienced under Patrick Clark. His dedication to Bunker Hill and our students made him a clear choice to lead the program.”

Principal Clarke expanded on Miller’s comments by stating, “Prior to the interview I had heard a lot of great things about Coach Reid as a person. After having the opportunity to meet Coach Reid and listening to his philosophy of molding young men through the game of football, I was convinced that he was the right person at the right time to lead our football program.”

Reid will take over a Bunker Hill squad that has qualified for the NCHSAA playoffs the last two seasons, both in which the Bears finished second place in the Northwestern Foothills Athletic Conference. This fall, the Bears will move into the new Catawba Valley Athletic Conference. Reid’s first regular season game as head coach will take place at Bunker Hill on August 20 as the Bears take on the Stuart Cramer Storm. The Bears’ first conference matchup will be September 17 at Lincolnton High.

Looking to the future, Reid said, “I will continue to build positive relationships, provide stability, and bring a passion for the school and the football program. My goal for the team and the staff is to be the best in everything we do in the classroom, during preparation, and while on the field.”