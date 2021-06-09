Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child porn

Jason Dewayne Cuthbertson, a registered sex offender, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

These arrests stem from an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in partnership the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. This investigation led to the discovery of Cuthbertson’s possession of multiple images of child pornography.

