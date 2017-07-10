Register now for the 2017 Motorcycle, Truck & Car Show Classic

NEWTON, N.C. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the annual Motorcycle, Truck & Car Show Classic at Southside Park on Saturday, July 22.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. General admission is $2. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free. Concessions will be available. Southside Park is on U.S. 321 Business behind the National Guard Armory.

For show participants, the preregistration deadline by mail is Friday, July 14, with a $12 entry fee. Registration the day of the show will be allowed until 3 p.m. with a $15 entry fee.

Judging will begin at 3:30 p.m. for all classes. Trophies will be awarded in each class for winner, runner-up, and best of show.

Special club participation trophies will be awarded for farthest distance traveled, best dressed, and most members. All motorcycle or car clubs must have six or more members present to be considered for club participation awards.

A variety of special activities are planned for the event from noon to 3 p.m.

A Horsepower Shoot-Out featuring dyno testing courtesy of Max Power Mobil Dyno Service of Concord will be a special highlight. Dyno testing will be free until 3 p.m. A $10 fee will be charged for dyno testing after 3 p.m.

In addition, the Christian Motorcyclists Association will sponsor Motorcycle Games with the Harley-Davidson Riders vs. Sport Bike Riders.

Show exhibitions will include: Kawasaki/Yamaha/Suzuki of Hickory, Blue Ridge Harley Davidson & Buell of Hickory, Honda/Yamaha/Suzuki of Statesville, Benson’s Cycle Salvage of Newton, AutoZone Auto Parts of Newton, O’Reilly Auto Parts of Newton, NAPA Auto Parts of Newton, Advance Auto Parts of Newton, Subway of Newton, and Amalfi’s Pizza of Conover.

For more information, please contact Newton Recreation Program Coordinator Charles James at 828-695-4317 or 828-217-4446.