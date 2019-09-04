Red Tornadoes earn win over North Gaston in one-sided affair, 8-0

An exciting and very one-sided contest occurred at Hickory High School on a warm Tuesday night, where the Hickory Red Tornadoes took on North Gaston.

Hickory made a rapid start in the first half. Hickory grabbed an early goal in the 3rd minute. The Red Tornadoes didn’t have to wait long for a second goal, which came just three minutes later.

The second goal came from a corner scored by junior midfielder Ben Baston. The North Gaston goalkeeper made a great save but Baston put it away emphatically to make it 2-0.

Some nice interplay from the Red Tornadoes, who won a corner through their pacey winger, junior Carter Holt. He was causing problems for the North Gaston defense all evening creating several opportunities for HHS.

The third and fourth goal came in quick succession and were scored by Holt and sophomore midfielder Luis Juarez, respectively.

North Gaston continued to fight and hang in with their goalkeeper pulling off a couple of fine saves to keep them in the contest towards the end of the first half.

Holt continued his impressive first-half display by picking up his second goal to make it 5-0 after rounding the goalkeeper and tapping into an open goal.

With only two minutes left in the first half, HHS made it 6-0. Hickory won a penalty after the keeper brought down a Hickory player in the box. Junior midfielder Ernesto Poppante calmly slotted the ball away to the keeper's left to make it 6-0.

The second half was a more even contest and credit to North Gaston who made a good start to the second half, creating several early chances but couldn’t grab a goal back.

Holt stayed hot by grabbing his hat trick just ten minutes into the second half to make it 7-0. Holt left his defenders for dead, showing his deadly pace, rounded the keeper and tapped home into an empty net.

North Gaston continued their improved second-half performance. After some nice interplay, they got a shot away which beat the keeper but rattled into the crossbar.

The Red Tornadoes capped off a terrific evening to make it 8-0 with just over ten minutes to play with an easy tap in to round off the scoring.

You can catch the Red Tornadoes next in action on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when they take on Newton-Conover at Hickory High School.