Red Hawks top Trojans, advance to Region 10 semifinals

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team started defense of its Region 10 championship the same way it captured its last conference tournament title — with a win against Fayetteville Tech.

The Red Hawks started strong and held on late to earn a 3-1 victory against the Trojans in a rematch of last season’s Region 10 championship match.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-13, 21-25 and 26-24.

Sophomore outside hitter Carter Gibson led Catawba Valley with 15 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, while sophomore setter Amber Barker tallied 12 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs.

Defensively, Catawba Valley sophomore libero Abbey Smith recorded a team-high 20 digs, and Red Hawk middle hitters Delany Conner and Hayley Stull tied Gibson for the team lead in blocks with three each.

The Red Hawks continue their Region 10 title defense this weekend when they travel to Cape Fear Community College for the Region 10 semifinals on Saturday in Wilmington.

Catawba Valley faces Cape Fear in one of two semifinal matches on Saturday.

The Region 10 champion is the Southeast A champion and receives a bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament, which is being held at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from Nov, 18-20.

The Region 10 runner-up will travel to Region 7 champion from Tennessee and play for the Southeast B championship and a national tournament berth on Saturday, Nov 6.