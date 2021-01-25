Red Hawks start Pogue era with sweep of Pioneers, Bobcats

The seventh-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program kicked off the Madison Pogue era in style on Saturday with a doubleheader road sweep against Spartanburg Methodist and Bryant & Stratton.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 2-0 on the season.

No. 7 Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0

Set scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19.

Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks with a team-high 11 kills. Carter Gibson added eight kills and Delaney Conner tallied six kills.

As a team, CVCC hit .338 during the match led by Conner’s .600 hitting percentage and Carter’s .55 hitting percentage.

No. 7 Catawba Valley 3, Bryant & Stratton 0

The Red Hawks completed the Saturday sweep with a straight sets victory against the host Bobcats.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-9 and 25-11.

Amber Barker led the Red Hawks, tallying five aces, 26 assists and a .833 hitting percentage.

Catawba Valley as a team had a .404 hitting percentage during the match, including a .571 hitting percentage by outside hitter Aasia McNeill and a .500 hitting percentage from Kennya Sykes.

Aasia McNeill once again led CVCC with eight kills, finishing the day with 19 total kills. Carter Gisbon added five kills.

Defensively, Delaney Conner recorded 10 blocks for the weekend.

The Red Hawks return to action on Thursday for their first home match of the 2020-21 season when they host Bryant & Stratton at the Tarlton Complex. Match time is set for 7 p.m.

No fans will be allowed, but the match will be streamed on youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live.